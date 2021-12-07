State Street Corp Takes $466,000 Position in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 128,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Precipio during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Precipio during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Precipio during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Precipio by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Precipio by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 71,906 shares during the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRPO opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. Precipio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter.

About Precipio

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

