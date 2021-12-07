State Street Corp Takes Position in Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.16% of Esports Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Esports Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Esports Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Esports Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Esports Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,431,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBET stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12. Esports Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.

