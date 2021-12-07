STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.06

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €36.06 ($40.52) and traded as high as €42.77 ($48.06). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €41.87 ($47.04), with a volume of 2,439,551 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on STM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($52.25) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €43.21 ($48.55).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

