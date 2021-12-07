Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Lovesac Put Options (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 10,841 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 848% compared to the average daily volume of 1,143 put options.

Lovesac stock opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.22. Lovesac has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $956.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.31.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lovesac will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOVE shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lovesac from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,672,199.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $406,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 485,588 shares of company stock valued at $38,568,696. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lovesac by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 348.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,078,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Lovesac by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

