Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Gray Television Put Options (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 6,079 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,361% compared to the average volume of 247 put options.
NYSE GTN opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,798,000 after buying an additional 118,844 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 10.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,316,000 after acquiring an additional 289,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 143.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,940,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gray Television by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,639,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,361,000 after purchasing an additional 289,894 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gray Television
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
