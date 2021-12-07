Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Gray Television Put Options (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 6,079 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,361% compared to the average volume of 247 put options.

NYSE GTN opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,798,000 after buying an additional 118,844 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 10.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,316,000 after acquiring an additional 289,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 143.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,940,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gray Television by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,639,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,361,000 after purchasing an additional 289,894 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

