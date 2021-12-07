Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Down 2.7%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61. 10,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 161,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STOK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

The stock has a market cap of $772.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $139,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $89,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $417,791. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 79.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 28.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 33.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

