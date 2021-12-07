StoneX Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in NIO by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in NIO by 25.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in NIO by 124.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in NIO by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average is $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 2.47. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.06.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.