StoneX Group Inc. Has $375,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $77.76 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

