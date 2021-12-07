StoneX Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 961.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 15,926.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,305,000.

Shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69.

