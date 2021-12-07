StoneX Group Inc. Sells 20,843 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,843 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,282,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,020 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 668,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 163,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 38,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in General Electric by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 14,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter.

GE stock opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.63, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.76.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

