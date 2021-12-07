StoneX Group Inc. Sells 2,164 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAC. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 91,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 240.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

PAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $119.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.77 and its 200 day moving average is $116.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $98.07 and a 52-week high of $140.77.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $3.4886 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is 89.67%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

