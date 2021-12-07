Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 1.5% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 11.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $395,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,632,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,821,000 after buying an additional 288,752 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 34.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $163.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.02. The firm has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

