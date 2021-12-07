Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,255 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 569.6% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

