Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 447.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shopify stock opened at $1,428.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,480.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,460.55. The stock has a market cap of $178.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.46. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,005.14 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,639.41.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
