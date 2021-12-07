Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 447.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $1,428.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,480.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,460.55. The stock has a market cap of $178.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.46. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,005.14 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,639.41.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

