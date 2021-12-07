Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 293,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $51.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

