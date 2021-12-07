Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after buying an additional 478,845 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,454 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,722,000 after acquiring an additional 938,813 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,409,000 after buying an additional 629,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $255.87 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $205.38 and a 52-week high of $265.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.96.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

