Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

