Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $753,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 135,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 24.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 37.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 47.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 17,114 shares in the last quarter.

ETX stock opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0709 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

