Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $867,000 in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 87,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 11,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $1,105,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,281 shares of company stock valued at $37,487,797 in the last three months. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

NASDAQ BL opened at $105.46 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.06 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.30 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

