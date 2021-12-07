Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 22,473.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $219.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.92. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.09 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.