Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ SMMT opened at $5.03 on Monday. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $12.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 424.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 60,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 18.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 13.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 47.9% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

