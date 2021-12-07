Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,649. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 3.23. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $53,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 4,226 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $78,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,438 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sumo Logic stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

