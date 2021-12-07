SuperFarm (SUPER) 1-Day Volume Hits $284.51 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 49.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00003169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $647.76 million and approximately $284.51 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00015189 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 51.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00016251 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 401,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.