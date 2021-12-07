Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) PT Raised to GBX 140 at Liberum Capital

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) had its target price upped by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 134 ($1.78) to GBX 140 ($1.86) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SUPR. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.66) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 135 ($1.79) to GBX 145 ($1.92) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.66) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 133 ($1.76).

SUPR stock opened at GBX 121.75 ($1.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 118.48. Supermarket Income REIT has a one year low of GBX 104.50 ($1.39) and a one year high of GBX 125 ($1.66).

In other news, insider Cathryn Vanderspar bought 17,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £20,349.25 ($26,984.82).

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

