SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SwftCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00039313 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001997 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

