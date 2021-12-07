SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Tops $0.0274 on Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $6,315.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.00272112 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00009529 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003517 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00010973 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,441,375 coins and its circulating supply is 121,715,895 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

