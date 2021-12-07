Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.75) Per Share

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo expects that the company will earn ($1.75) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRHC. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.70.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $34,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 80,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $1,118,950.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,096 shares of company stock worth $6,785,644 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth $155,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

