Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590,400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $22,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 83.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 45,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 20,635 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $164.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTWO. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.95.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

