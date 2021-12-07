Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to C$44.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

TECK stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 339,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,987. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $29.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,740,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after buying an additional 2,671,929 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,145,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $50,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

