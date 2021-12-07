Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 177,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,758,413 shares.The stock last traded at $4.25 and had previously closed at $4.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.1657 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is 10.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 11.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 63.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 1.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 132,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 11.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

