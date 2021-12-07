Tellor (TRB) Achieves Market Cap of $89.44 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last week, Tellor has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for $39.03 or 0.00076197 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $89.44 million and $28.09 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00039439 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.80 or 0.00212417 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,380,736 coins and its circulating supply is 2,291,624 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

