Telos (TLOS) Achieves Market Cap of $201.49 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Telos coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Telos has traded down 28% against the dollar. Telos has a market cap of $201.49 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 93.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Telos

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

