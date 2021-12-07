Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $515.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $485.00 to $515.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on LULU. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $457.24.
Shares of LULU opened at $423.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83.
In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
