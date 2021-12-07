Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $515.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $485.00 to $515.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LULU. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $457.24.

Shares of LULU opened at $423.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

