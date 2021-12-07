Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) is Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Templeton Dragon Fund comprises 3.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned about 1.25% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,015,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 47,282 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 44.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,604. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $27.64.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

