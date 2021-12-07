Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Territorial Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 15.0% over the last three years. Territorial Bancorp has a payout ratio of 53.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

TBNK opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $30.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 27.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Territorial Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Territorial Bancorp worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

