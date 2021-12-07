Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA opened at $1,041.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $992.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $788.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $768.57.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,834,637 shares of company stock worth $3,089,012,816. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.