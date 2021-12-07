Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.8% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $768.57.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,834,637 shares of company stock worth $3,089,012,816 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $36.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,045.88. 218,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,774,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 326.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $992.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $788.63. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.