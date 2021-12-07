Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Head-To-Head Survey

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Tokyo Electron shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Texas Instruments and Tokyo Electron’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $14.46 billion 12.43 $5.60 billion $7.79 24.98 Tokyo Electron $13.20 billion 6.34 $2.28 billion $4.29 31.00

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Tokyo Electron. Texas Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokyo Electron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Instruments and Tokyo Electron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 41.61% 68.63% 35.33% Tokyo Electron 18.63% 30.30% 21.80%

Volatility and Risk

Texas Instruments has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Texas Instruments pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Tokyo Electron pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Texas Instruments pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tokyo Electron pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Texas Instruments has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Texas Instruments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Texas Instruments and Tokyo Electron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 3 9 12 0 2.38 Tokyo Electron 0 2 0 0 2.00

Texas Instruments currently has a consensus price target of $209.18, indicating a potential upside of 7.49%. Given Texas Instruments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Texas Instruments is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Tokyo Electron on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors. The Embedded Processing segment designed to handle specific tasks and can be optimized for various combinations of performance, power and cost, depending on the application. The company was founded by Cecil H. Green, Patrick Eugene Haggerty, John Erik Jonsson, and Eugene McDermott in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others. The SPE segment handles the development, manufacture, service, and distribution of coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, thermal processing systems, single wafer deposition systems, cleaning systems, wafer probers, and other semiconductor production equipment. The FPD Production Equipment segment manufactures coater/developer for manufacturing flat panel display and Plasma etching/ashing device. The Others segment includes logistics, facilities management, and insurance businesses. The company was founded in November 11, 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

