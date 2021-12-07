TFG Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.8% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,756 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.0% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 6,439 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,996 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $7.84 on Tuesday, hitting $541.04. 10,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $560.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $494.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.32.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

