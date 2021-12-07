TFG Advisers LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. W. P. Carey makes up approximately 1.0% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 65.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.35. 2,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.05 and its 200 day moving average is $77.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.052 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.14%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

