TFG Advisers LLC Has $319,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 278,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,235,816. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average of $68.84. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

