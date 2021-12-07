TFG Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 49,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.17. 5,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,232. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.88.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

