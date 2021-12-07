TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 103 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 22.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 31.6% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 23.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $121.31. The stock had a trading volume of 32,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,818,283. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $214.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.26 and a 200-day moving average of $113.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

