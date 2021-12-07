TFG Advisers LLC Raises Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $15.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $438.74. 12,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,789. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.24.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

