Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

OTCMKTS THLLY traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,242. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. Thales has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.4704 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 2.82%.

About Thales

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

