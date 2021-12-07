The Crypto Prophecies One Day Trading Volume Reaches $719,456.00 (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market capitalization of $9.41 million and $719,456.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00059440 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.76 or 0.08437903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00058037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,920.10 or 1.00275982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00077376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002682 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,797,250 coins and its circulating supply is 86,832,930 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

