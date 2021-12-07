The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (GAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The Gabelli Equity Trust has decreased its dividend by 1.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GAB stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

