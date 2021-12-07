The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Shares Bought by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GAB. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 154,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

NYSE:GAB opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.