The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Shares Purchased by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAB opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $7.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

