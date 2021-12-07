The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.
In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 163,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,635,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
