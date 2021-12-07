The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 163,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,635,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.